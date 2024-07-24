One Montgomery County municipal camp is easing the financial burden for families. Here's how.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — While several camps charge more than $400 a week, one municipal camp works to make summer fun economical for families.

"I love this camp, honestly," said Krystle Abdur-Rashid of Elkins Park in Cheltenham Township.

She was excited to walk her 6-year-old son Idris to the La Mott Community Center every morning. Idris goes to the Summer Recess Day Camp run by Cheltenham Township.

"Swimming, art activities, dance, talent shows," Abdur-Rashid said. "He's able to sing. Every day he comes home, he's really excited. So, they have so many good programs here."

She was especially excited that this camp costs a fraction of most others.

According to the American Camp Association, in 2018, summer day camps cost families $380 a week per child. That price rose to $435 a week in 2023, more than $3,400 for eight weeks. The Summer Recess Day Camp is a huge help for many families like Abdur-Rashid's who are paying significantly less: $1,000 for the full eight weeks.

"So, session one was $500 and session two also $500. So, a thousand in total," Abdur-Rashid said.

Cheltenham Parks and Recreation Director Bill Salvatore said that because the municipality pays the camp staff, parents are relieved of much of the financial burden.

"The commitment from the township and the township commissioners, who are our board of governors, just make that happen," Salvatore said. "At the end of the day at Parks and Rec, it's our job to take care of people, whether it's the littlest of the little or the biggest of the big. It's what we do."

That allows campers like 9-year-old Zaniayaha Washington to focus on the fun of just being kids in the summer. And the best part, she adds, is hanging out with her friends and the camp counselors.

"They're nice, they're fun," Zaniayaha said, "and they do a lot of fun stuff."

The summer fun did not stop there. Slots are still open for the camp's second session, which started this week.