Houston sports bar serving taste of Philly for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home.

CBS3 found the perfect spot.

Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz.

The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend.

Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice to get authentic Philly flavors in his cheesesteaks.

"They're popular, but Texas tends to put their own spin on them with different peppers and cheeses. However, at Jake's they keep it as close to Philadelphia as possible with the onions, the whiz, the provolone. So with the original ingredients as they were intended to be," Flores said.

For those making the trip to Houston this weekend, AAA says Thursday is going to be the day when a lot of Phillies fans will be flying into Houston.

Good morning! We’re up and early live in Houston @CBSPhiladelphia as Phillies fans get ready to arrive for Games 1 & 2 of the World Series! pic.twitter.com/ppDcI3u1ft — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 27, 2022

We won't know until game time Friday how many Phillies fans will fill up Minute Maid Park, but both AAA and South Jersey Sports travel company Phans of Philly, say because tickets to the actual game are cheaper in Texas, a lot of fans plan to make the trip.

The Phillies look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008.

Games 1 and 2 are Friday and Saturday. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m.