Annual chess marathon in Philadelphia helps kids make right move on and off chessboard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The annual Checkmate Violence Chess Marathon is back in Philadelphia. The organization, After School Activities Partnerships (ASAP), is helping kids make the right move on and off the chessboard.

Over 200 young people from schools across Philadelphia will participate in a weekend-long event promoting anti-violence at Saint Joseph University's athletic and recreation center, located in University City.

This year, the organization hit a milestone of servicing more than 100,000 children over its 20-year history.

Sara Morningstar, interim executive director for ASAP, explained why chess is so important.

"Critical thinking was key for a lot of our programs and ASAP," Morningstar said. "The element of competition. So, what really draws kids - they want to win the trophies. They want to be part of a team, just like a football team or a basketball team. They want to work together to get some recognition. … It makes them a part of this community."

The Checkmate Violence Chess Marathon runs on Saturday and Sunday. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with student matches beginning at 10 a.m.

Saturday will also feature a STEM Fair beginning at 9:30 am. Organizers said local STEM organizations will help expose students to potential careers and emphasize the connection between chess and STEM.

There will be remarks from partner organizations and special guests, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas and anti-violence advocate Shania Bennett beginning at noon.

The Checkmate Violence Chess Marathon began in 2008 to highlight the importance of after-school programs and how they help keep young people safe and teaching them real world lessons.