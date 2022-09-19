Check your trees: NJ environmental officials asking residents to keep eye out for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- If you live in New Jersey take a close look at your trees. The Department of Environmental Protection wants you to be on the lookout for beech leaf disease.
The early signs are dark bands between leaf veins and you may only see it in a few leaves, but it can eventually kill the trees within two to seven years.
If you spot signs of the disease, you should get in touch with the New Jersey Forest Service by emailing foresthealth@dep.nj.gov or calling (609) 292-2532.
