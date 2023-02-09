Here's how professionals in 3 different fields are using ChatGPT for work

Could ChatGPT take your job? The rise of AI: Could ChatGPT take your job? 05:38

In the three months since artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT was introduced to the world, workers have already harnessed it to make their lives easier. Professionals in fields including real estate, health care and finance say they save time and work more efficiently using AI.

Here's how these workers described using the tool in their day-to-day jobs.

Write me a real estate listing

Mala Sander, a top real estate agent for the Corcoran Group who focuses on the Hamptons, has been using ChatGPT regularly for the past couple of weeks to help her write real estate listings and devise marketing strategies for properties.

"I asked it to write me ad copy about a house in Bridgehampton with a pool and tennis court on two acres and I listed the other features I wanted to highlight," she told CBS MoneyWatch. "And it would weave this fantastic copy into something that you could actually use."



She uses ChatGPT to change the tone of listings too. "I'll say things like, 'write this toward a millennial audience' or 'make it funny.'"

Top Hamptons real estate agent Mala Sander uses ChatGPT to help her write listings. The Corcoran Group

Her routine these days is to have her team write the first draft of a listing "and crunch it through to see if ChatGPT can edit it down and make it more concise," she said.

On a whim, she asked the bot to write her a marketing plan for one of her listings. It delivered. It gave her a breakdown of a campaign that would include digital, print and social outreach, she told CBS MoneyWatch.

"It talked about everything from direct mail to online digital advertising to social media, and it even came up with some percentages that might be ideal," Sander said.

Having worked as an agent for the last 20 years, Sander is quite capable and efficient without ChatGPT.

"But it is useful," she said. "It's like talking to another person, almost like having work therapist to say, 'Am I moving in the right direction with this or should be looking at some other things?'"

Elia Mazor, marketing manager for The Glazer Team at Corcoran, said he also uses ChatGPT to write listings and create other content.

"Sometimes you get writer's block, so I use ChatGPT for a bit of inspiration and to provide a different tone," he said.

Mazor said ChatGPT helped his team write the description of a new apartment listing on West 9th Street in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The Glazer Team

Financial planner's assistant

Certified financial planner Michael Reynolds uses the chatbot to help him draft blog posts that educate his clients about financial documents like wills and trusts.

He tells ChatGPT the topic he wants to address, and enters a prompt like: "ChatGPT, create an introduction on why estate planning is important."

It spits out paragraphs that Reynolds then edits in his own voice.

CFP Michael Reynolds said ChatGPT helps him create content faster. Elevation Financial

In a recent article on estate planning, Reynolds relied on ChatGPT to hook readers by driving home the message that "estate planning is an act of love for those you leave behind."

"I asked ChatGPT to explain that and it put together a few paragraphs on why it's thoughtful and considerate to do these things," Reynolds said.

The process took about 20 minutes. If he'd worked on the article alone, it would have taken closer to two hours, he said.

He doesn't use the tool to help clients make financial decisions — that's still a job exclusively for humans, according to Reynolds.

"Financial planning is so nuanced, individualized and personal. It is hard to envision using ChatGPT to spit out recommendations without it knowing the client. I see it being more valuable in generating educational material to supplement what I am doing," he said. "We don't just crunch numbers; we coach people, listen to their concerns and help them talk through emotional situations. The creative, empathetic work we do as humans is irreplaceable as of today."

Nick Meyer, another financial planner who produces shortform videos on TikTok, said he uses it as a starting point to come up with ideas for new content.

"I use it instead of Google search to get topic ideas, or to edit what I have already written," he said. It also helps him make his videos funny.

"I can insert a couple lines of a script and say, 'Make this more comedic, insert a joke on this line, or make it more concise," Meyer said.

"Gobs" of medical information

Board-certified emergency physician Harvey Castro is advising digital health companies on how to best integrate ChatGPT into the health care sector.

He says one good application is creating and translating patient discharge instructions — rules for them to follow after a medical visit.

An expert in emergency medicine, if he were asked a dermatology-related question he was unsure about, Castro said he'd enter the query into ChatGPT for more information. In the past, he relied on other clinical search engines and resources like MDConsult, now called ClinicalKey.

"I could type it in and it would give me gobs of information. So it's a supplement," Castro said.

Doctors are also using it to enter a patient's symptoms and have it return a differential diagnosis — a list of possible conditions related to the presenting symptoms, according to Castro.

"That is already happening today," he said.

Study buddy

Rushabh Doshi, a second-year medical student at Yale University School of Medicine, likes to use ChatGPT to create sample questions while he studies for the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.

Test prep services have limited practice questions, and ChatGPT can generate new ones on any topic based on the prompt he feeds it.

Yale med student Rushabh Doshi uses ChatGPT for medical information and education. Courtesy of Rushabh Doshi

It helps him prepare for some patient interactions, too, but uses it strictly for medical education and not patient care.

"If there is a patient coming in with a disease I am not familiar with, I can go to ChatGPT and read up on it," he said.

It also gives him information that helps him conduct more thorough patient evaluations. "I ask it to give me a guide of the types of questions to ask to make sure I am doing a comprehensive patient interview."