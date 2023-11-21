Phillies great Chase Utley among newcomers on BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies great Chase Utley will get his first crack at entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame next year.

Utley joined Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, David Wright, José Bautista and Matt Holliday as new candidates on the 2024 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot, released Monday.

A core member of the Phillies' "Golden Era," Utley finds himself on the ballot with his double play partner Jimmy Rollins and former teammates Bobby Abreu and Billy Wagner.

Rollins received 50 votes (12.9%) last year, his second year on the ballot. Abreu earned 60 votes (15.4%) on his fourth ballot. Wagner got 68.1% of the votes in his eighth year on the ballot -- he has two more years of eligibility.

Utley made six All-Star teams in his 16-year career, spending 13 seasons in Philadelphia. In 2009, Utley tied the record for the most home runs in a World Series with five, joining Reggie Jackson (1977) and George Springer (2017).

He finished his career with 259 home runs and 1,025 RBIs. His peak came from 2006 to 2011 when he hit 145 home runs with 511 RBIs and a .893 OPS with a 42.0 bWAR -- he finished with a 64.5 bWAR.

Bartolo Colon, Adrián González, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes and James Shields join Utley as first-timers on the ballot.

Former Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was inducted into the Hall of Fame in July.

Results for the 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Jan. 23, 2024.