Father of Chas McCormick "overwhelmed" during World Series

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game.

"I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed."

Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball at Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

"The whole journey has been more fun than anything," Robert McCormick said. "We all just love it so much."

The family flew to Houston to watch Chas McCormick play in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, and they plan to fly back down this weekend for Game 6 and potentially Game 7.

Even though Phillies fans are known to be fanatical, McCormick said most fans and neighbors expressed admiration for his son's success.

"We were walking out last night. There were probably at least 10 to 15 people that came up and said, 'it was an amazing catch, congratulations,'" McCormick said. "They also said, 'we hope you lose the series,' but that's to be expected."