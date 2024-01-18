Charisse McGill, owner of French Toast Bites, has passed away at 42

Charisse McGill, owner of French Toast Bites, has passed away at 4

Charisse McGill, owner of French Toast Bites, has passed away at 4

Charisse McGill, owner of French Toast Bites, has passed away at 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Creator of French Toast Bites Charisse McGill died Jan. 15 at 42, her publicist announced in a press release Thursday.

Her creation became a Philadelphia favorite, and her business currently has five locations across the city.

McGill opened her first French Toast Bites stand in Philadelphia in 2018. In 2020 she became the first Black woman to own and operate a food establishment in Cherry Street Pier on Penn's Landing.

McGill was the first Black woman in Pennsylvania with a signature craft beer, "French Toast Bites Ale," which is available through Yard's Brewing Company.

Related: How Charisse McGill is empowering Philadelphia youth with French Toast Bites

McGill was also the executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition.

McGill and her beloved French toast bites have been covered nationally and by CBS Philadelphia.

Her publicist said French Toast Bites and Lokal Artisan Foods will continue to operate in Charisse's memory.

McGill leaves behind a daughter, Madison, as well as her parents, Tina Jackson and Maurice Davidson.