NJ artist marks Women History Month with "Pure Essence" exhibition

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey artist is marking Women's History Month with the debut of an exhibition devoted to feminine self-love.

Artist Chanelle René said the exhibition, titled "Pure Essence," will acknowledge women's "inner beauty, vulnerabilities and their emotions."

Her favorite subjects are Black women, in part, because they're under-represented in paintings.

"Not only to represent myself, but also just kind of normalize just Black women just being," René said. "It just makes people feel seen and heard and understood."

René hoped the exhibit will inspire young Black women as they see themselves represented in René's work.

"It gives them hope," René said. "Just being seen and shown in beautiful ways, I think, is just a positive message."

The exhibition will be held at End of the Road Theater, located at 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, from March 3 to March 31. An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 3rd from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.