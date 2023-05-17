Stream our 4 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're airing soccer this afternoon on CBS Philadelphia, so our 4 p.m. newscast is moving to the stream.

The UEFA Champions League match featuring Real Madrid vs. Manchester City airs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

So you can watch our 4 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Our 5 p.m. news will air immediately following the soccer match.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.