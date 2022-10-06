ACLU files complaint with DOJ alleging discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in the Central Bucks School District

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint on Thursday with the Department of Justice on behalf of seven students in the Central Bucks School District that allege a widespread culture of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, particularly transgender students.

The complaint is based on a five-month investigation by ACLU-Pennsylvania lawyers that interviewed dozens of families students, family members, current and former teachers, other school staff and community stakeholders.

The picture that emerged from the school district is a toxic environment for LGBTQ+ students that was recently exacerbated by recent homophobic and transphobic actions and polices taken by the school board, according to the legal complaint.

Due to the students being minors, both the names and students and details of the discrimination they faced will not be released to the public.

"These children deserve a safe environment where they can learn and be their full selves without fear of being bullied by other students," Witold Walczak, legal director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a release. "Unfortunately, rather than combat the toxic educational environment faced by LGBTQ+ students in Central Bucks, a new school board majority and the administration have exacerbated the problems with new homophobic and transphobic policies that have heightened the climate of fear for this group of students and supportive staff."

The ACLU of Pennsylvania alleges that the district has perpetuated a toxic educational environment by cutting ties with nonprofit organizations that facilitated conversations about belonging.

According to a release, the district has also refused pleas from students, parents, and teachers to provide district-wide training to staff about how to support LGBTQ+ students or enact policies to prevent discrimination.

The complaint asks that federal agencies order the Central Bucks School District to take the measures recommended by the U.S. Department of Education for supporting transgender and other gender-nonconforming youth in school and to take action to eliminate the hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students.

Click here to read the complaint.