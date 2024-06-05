Center City SIPS returns for 20th year in Philadelphia: "It's really the best happy hour"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's biggest happy hour has returned on Wednesday – Center City SIPS is back. This summer marks 20 years of the event.

During SIPS, more than 90 bars and restaurants will be offering a variety of drinks. It happens every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 28.

Faith Kurtzman has bartended at Finn McCools for the last two years. The Philadelphia Irish pub is a neighborhood staple and original participant in the Center City district's largest summertime happy hour.

"I think Finn's really represents what a neighborhood bar should be and as a staple of this neighborhood and Center City in general," Kurtzman said. "It's important that we solidify our place as a SIPS bar."

Finn's is one of 90 bars and restaurants taking part in the annual summertime favorite.

"It started back in summer of 2004 really as a way to bring some business to our bars and restaurants during a traditionally slower period," said Giavana Suraci, who is the senior manager of retail and marketing events with the Center City District.

Suraci says this year sips has the most bars and restaurants since COVID-19.

"Five dollar beers, six dollar wines, seven dollar cocktails," Suraci said. "It's really the best happy hour you can think of, plus, anywhere you go in Center City, you know you're paying those prices."

Tamayra Saunders works at City Hall and says SIPS on Wednesday nights is a vibe everyone should experience.

"My favorite thing about SIPS is meeting new people from different offices, and the fries are delicious, and drinks are too," Saunders said.

"No matter where you come from if you're local and you go to SIPS every week, or you're just visiting town and SIPS is happening on a Wednesday in the summer, you really feel at home here," Kurtzman said.