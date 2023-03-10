Watch CBS News
Crime

3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman violently attacked in Center City speaks out with father
Woman violently attacked in Center City speaks out with father 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three suspects have turned themselves in Thursday night for allegedly beating a woman in Center City last week, police say. 

A 14-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl turned themselves into authorities. Police say they all had warrants for their arrest. 

Police identified seven of the eight suspects wanted for the beating. The incident happened at 15th and Chestnut Streets as the 34-year-old woman was walking to get her hair done. 

The attack left the victim with her face swollen, a bloodied cheek and to the point of losing consciousness. 

Police say they're working to identify the eighth suspect pictured below. 

thumbnail-suspect1500chestnut.jpg

None of the alleged attackers are even old enough to drive, police sources say. 

The woman's father thought she was going to die.

"This is pretty hard for all of us," he said. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.