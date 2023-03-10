3 suspects turn themselves in for alleged Center City beating: police

Woman violently attacked in Center City speaks out with father

Woman violently attacked in Center City speaks out with father

Woman violently attacked in Center City speaks out with father

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three suspects have turned themselves in Thursday night for allegedly beating a woman in Center City last week, police say.

A 14-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl turned themselves into authorities. Police say they all had warrants for their arrest.

Police identified seven of the eight suspects wanted for the beating. The incident happened at 15th and Chestnut Streets as the 34-year-old woman was walking to get her hair done.

The attack left the victim with her face swollen, a bloodied cheek and to the point of losing consciousness.

Police say they're working to identify the eighth suspect pictured below.

None of the alleged attackers are even old enough to drive, police sources say.

The woman's father thought she was going to die.

"This is pretty hard for all of us," he said.