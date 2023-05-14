Philadelphia police looking for missing 98-year-old woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help in locating a missing woman. They are looking for 98-year-old Celia Shilder.
Police say she spoke with family members on the phone on May 1 but neighbors haven't seen her for about two weeks.
She is 5'1" with a small build and has brown eyes and grey hair. Shilder was not found in her home during a well-being check.
She is known to take walks around Pennypack Park.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact 911.
