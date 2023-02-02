CDC warns about eye drops linked to dangerous infections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about eye drops linked to dangerous infections and one death. The national public health agency is investigating dozens of eye infections linked to permanent vision loss and hospitalizations.

The CDC is warning the public to immediately stop using a common over-the-counter brand of eye drops.

The advisory comes after 55 patients in 12 states were infected with a rare and potentially deadly strain of drug-resistant bacteria.

The CDC, together with state and local health departments, says most of those patients used eye drops, the majority of them EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

They're manufactured in India and sold at Walmart and other major stores as a preservative-free dry-eye treatment.

Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don't have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

The CDC says the infections have caused one death after bacteria entered the bloodstream and have also resulted in permanent vision loss and hospitalization.

The CDC says consumers should stop using EzriCare drops.

Symptoms of an eye infection can include discharge, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, the feeling of something in the eye, as well as increased sensitivity to light or blurry vision.

Patients with symptoms should get medical care, but for those who have used the product and have no signs of infection, the CDC is not recommending testing.

EzriCare says it has not been asked to conduct a recall but is advising consumers to discontinue the use of the artificial tears until safety concerns are resolved.