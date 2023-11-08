2 weeks before Thanksgiving is the best time to get vaccinated: CDC

Two weeks before Thanksgiving is the best time to get vaccinated: CDC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Getting ready for Thanksgiving may include more than shopping, prepping and serving.

"I am the parent of a toddler, so I'm always extra aware of times of the year where sickness is abundant," Laura Been said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said this two-week run up to Thanksgiving is the best time to get vaccinated for COVID, the flu and RSV.

"We know we're gonna see more flu starting to circulate and more COVID. So right now is a great time for you to get vaccinated. That way, your body can build up its protection ahead of the holiday season," CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Dr. Cohen received her COVID shot last month and acknowledged less than 10% of the country has received the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know folks want to leave COVID in the rear-view mirror, but unfortunately it is still here and is still causing folks to get very sick, even die," Dr. Cohen said.

The CDC said it is seeing a higher rate of people getting flu shots, in line with recent years, mainly because people are used to it and have made it part of their routine.

Influenza, COVID and RSV are all expected to be circulating at the same time this winter, according to the CDC, but how severely could depend on vaccination levels.

"I have already done it. As soon as they were available, I went and got them," Mamie Owyeung said.

The CDC said currently cases of influenza and COVID are low, but RSV is increasing.

The agency is predicting this winter will again be busy for hospitals caring for people with respiratory infections. Everyone is urged to take precautions, especially those at high-risk.

"It's really about who are you? What's your personal risk? And who are you going to be around?" Cohen said.

The flu and COVID vaccines are recommended for everyone over six months; the RSV shot is for anyone over 60 and babies.