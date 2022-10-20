Watch CBS News
CDC links salmonella outbreak to pet bearded dragons

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a salmonella outbreak linked to pet bearded dragons. Two people in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey are among the 23 people in 15 states that have gotten sick.

The agency says 8 people have been hospitalized.

Nearly half of those affected were under the age of one.

The CDC says you should wash your hands thoroughly after touching the animal or its living area. 

They are adding that kids under 5 should avoid contact with bearded dragons altogether.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

