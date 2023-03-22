CDC expressing concern about rapidly growing fungus, now in Pennsylvania

CDC expressing concern about rapidly growing fungus, now in PA CDC expressing concern about rapidly growing fungus, now in PA 01:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is calling candida auris an urgent threat, because of how quickly it's spreading in healthcare facilities.

It's a type of yeast that could cause severe illness in people with weak immune systems, and even lead to death.

According to the CDC, it's been detected in more than half of the United States. Pennsylvania has 33 cases, while New York has 326 and New Jersey with 94.

The CDC says candida auris is very concerning, because it's often resistant to anti-fungal drugs, so it's tough to treat infections. It can also be difficult to identify in lab tests, and distinguish from other yeasts, which leads to a misdiagnosis.

This fungus isn't new to the United States. It was first detected in 2016 and spread at an alarming rate in medical facilities between 2020 and 2021, and into 2022.

It can spread from person-to-person, or by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces.

The CDC says those are healthy shouldn't be worried. However, those who are sick, staying in the hospital for a long time, or have invasive medical devices, are most at-risk.

According to the CDC, the most common signs are a fever and chills that don't improve after taking antibiotics. Other symptoms could be a rash, muscle aches and belly pain.