CBS3 SummerFest: The Velodrome in Lehigh County attracts professional cyclists from around the globe

SummerFest heads to the Velodrome in Trexlortown

TREXLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- SummerFest is going for a ride Friday and cruising into the Lehigh Valley. CBS3 took the trip from Philadelphia to the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Lehigh County.

It's hosted some of the best cyclists in the world for decades.

They call the place T-Town. The nickname comes from their location around Trexlertown.

Professional cyclists from across the country and the world come here to our area to race.

The cyclists spin so fast, they can reach speeds of more than 40 miles an hour at The Velodrome in Trexlertown, Lehigh County.

"It's a place for people who want to practice and compete in track cycling can come to hone their cycling skills," Andrew Paradowski, the Velodrome executive director, said.

Paradowski explains track cycling is a lot different than road or mountain biking.

"Track cycling is unique in that it has a very specific track that's got steep angles and bends around in four corners," Paradowski said.

The bikes are different too.

"They have no brakes," Paradowski said. "They have one gear, and the whole idea is just to go fast and turn left."

The Velodrome is a hidden gem in Lehigh County that was built in 1975. In a couple of years, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

And the track is now among just a handful of cycling tracks in the country, attracting athletes from around the world.

"This is the only place in the U.S. where we have international racing," Dave Underhill said.

"It's just constant high-paced action," Dakota Stein said.

Stein, an 18-year-old cyclist, is training at The Velodrome to go to the Olympics.

"It's been my dream to just be a pro athlete as a kid, that's all I wanted to be, and I found a sport where I can do that," Stein said.

CBS3 was there at The Velodrome as he crushed a recent race.

But anyone can come down to watch these athletes compete on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

"Some of the fastest people in the world come here," Stein said.

Tickets to watch are just $10.