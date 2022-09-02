CBS3 SummerFest signs off Labor Day Weekend "on the way to Cape May"

Looking for some family fun? Take a trip to Cape May and go whale watching

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- CBS3 was on its way to Cape May when we realized this would be the final stop of the summer. Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to the summer season and many families are soaking up one final weekend at the Jersey Shore.

Any time you head to Cape May, there is plenty of things to do.

You can relax on the sand, or take a stroll through the shops down on the mall.

But, if you want to get out on the water, you can go searching for marine life that has been known to hang out right off the coast. Head to the Cape May Whale Watchers and Research Center.

Since 1987, their cruises have been putting passengers' fingers to work by pointing out the vastness of wildlife that lives right off the New Jersey coast.

The company is whale sense certified in safe whale watching and if you are interested, trips continue through the fall.

After a long day on the water, you'll work up an appetite.

There are so many delicious dining options around town, but CBS3 stopped by a popular stop that has been serving up seafood for a century -- the Cape May Lobster House.

