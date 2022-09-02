Watch CBS News
SummerFest

CBS3 SummerFest signs off Labor Day Weekend "on the way to Cape May"

By Vittoria Woodill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Looking for some family fun? Take a trip to Cape May and go whale watching
Looking for some family fun? Take a trip to Cape May and go whale watching 02:56

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- CBS3 was on its way to Cape May when we realized this would be the final stop of the summer. Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to the summer season and many families are soaking up one final weekend at the Jersey Shore. 

Any time you head to Cape May, there is plenty of things to do.

You can relax on the sand, or take a stroll through the shops down on the mall. 

Lobster House in Cape May has been serving-up seafood for a century 03:12

But, if you want to get out on the water, you can go searching for marine life that has been known to hang out right off the coast. Head to the Cape May Whale Watchers and Research Center. 

Since 1987, their cruises have been putting passengers' fingers to work by pointing out the vastness of wildlife that lives right off the New Jersey coast. 

The company is whale sense certified in safe whale watching and if you are interested, trips continue through the fall. 

After a long day on the water, you'll work up an appetite.

There are so many delicious dining options around town, but CBS3 stopped by a popular stop that has been serving up seafood for a century -- the Cape May Lobster House. 

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

Vittoria Woodill
vittoria-woodill-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v2.jpg

The versatile Vittoria Woodill appears on CBS3 Eyewitness News team as feature reporter on a variety of segments, including "Taste with Tori," which gives viewers a tour of the region's great eats and the people behind them.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.