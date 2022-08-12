Watch CBS News
CBS3 SummerFest: Avalon Brew Pub pouring brews steps from beach

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're looking for a unique spot to kick back and relax in Avalon, CBS3 has the scoop. Head over to 79th Street where you will find a microbrewery steps away from the beach. 

If you crave that foamy top, Avalon Brew Pub has you covered better than a beach umbrella. 

Covering your head is 363 kegs and cascading from their taps are 12 house brews. Each is named to reflect the extra special location of the microbrewery by the beach. 

And don't forget about the food, which CBS3's Vittoria Woodill says will cause a commotion. 

