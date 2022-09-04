Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNPhilly

CBS3 Pet Project: What your cat would like you to know

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 Pet Project: What your cat wants you to know
CBS3 Pet Project: What your cat wants you to know 04:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever experienced your cat not eating enough? Some felines may be picky when it comes to the temperature of their food, especially when they are older.

Animal expert Carol Erickson says that cats like their food at 98.6 degrees. She recommends warming up the wet food in the microwave and monitoring the exact temperature.

What your cat wants you to know

Erickson also says to use wide shallow water and food bowls as the cat's whiskers are hyper-sensitive.

Watch the entire CBS3 Pet Project story in the video above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 9:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.