CBS3 Pet Project: What your cat would like you to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever experienced your cat not eating enough? Some felines may be picky when it comes to the temperature of their food, especially when they are older.

Animal expert Carol Erickson says that cats like their food at 98.6 degrees. She recommends warming up the wet food in the microwave and monitoring the exact temperature.

Erickson also says to use wide shallow water and food bowls as the cat's whiskers are hyper-sensitive.

