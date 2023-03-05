CBS3 Pet Project: How to help your dog or cat suffering from dementia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson of the Pennsylvania SPCA, talked about how to help your dog or cat suffering from dementia.

Erickson said dogs and cats suffer from dementia just like humans do, and they should be treated the same way.

If you're dog or cat suffers from the disease, Erickson said it's best to get your dog or cat in a routine to make things easier for them.

Fifty percent of dogs over the age of 11 have it, while 50% of cats over 15 have it, but Erickson said it can start to develop before then.

"If you've ever seen a person with dementia, you'll understand what these dogs and cats are going through and they need love and support," Erickson said.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW