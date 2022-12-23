CBS3 HolidayFest: Magical holiday experience in Hammonton

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) -- It's a HolidayFest Friday and CBS3 is heading to Hammonton. From twinkling lights to a magical holiday railway, we checked out some of the festive fun this season.

"We boil it down to Norman Rockwell and an old Christmas movie an old Christmas picture," Steve DiDonato said. "Just keep it simple, keep it basic, keep it old fashion and keep it what it's about the spirit of season."

At DiDonato's in Hammonton, has been striving for you and your family to have a very Merry Christmas since 2016. The addition of a train transformed this family fun center into their holiday experience.

"We built the train for a Halloween parade and I drove it through and everyone lit up," Steve DiDonato said. "And then we started thinking a Christmas village would be cool."

Now, cool doesn't begin to cover it.

"She couldn't wait for this night," one visitor said.

You can dance in the snow, cuddle up and watch Christmas movies, say hi to Mrs. Claus, take in the sights in a train car and complete your trip with a picture-perfect visit with Santa. And all of this is amidst what feels like millions of twinkling lights.

"The Christmas lights for sure he absolutely loves it," one visitor said.

Christmas has always been the DiDonato family's favorite holiday.

"I really love Christmas," DiDonato said.

Beginning with the owner, Steve DiDonato's mom, Filomena, who always filled their home with holiday cheer this time of year.

"My mother loved Christmas she lived for Christmas. She had big parties, everyone smiled happy, and have fun."

Every year, fun is the gift this family wants to give you and yours.

"Life is too short, we have to enjoy," one visitor said.

"Bring joy in their heart, bring joy in their family and hopefully bring joy to the world," DiDonato said.

The magical holiday express runs next Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30. They do recommend purchasing tickets online in advance.