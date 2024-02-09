CBS Premiere Week kicks off immediately after the Super Bowl. See when your favorite show starts.

When does your favorite CBS show return? CBS Premiere Week begins right after the Super Bowl When does your favorite CBS show return? CBS Premiere Week begins right after the Super Bowl 01:52

"Tracker" Starring and Executive Produced by Justin Hartley Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 in the Highly Coveted Post-Super Bowl Timeslot

Comedy Block of "The Neighborhood" and "Bob ♥ Abishola," #1 Broadcast Series "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" Premiere Monday, Feb. 12 Beginning at 8:00 PM

All "FBI" Tuesday Returns Feb. 13 at 8:00 PM

Television's Most-Watched Comedy Block Premieres Thursday, Feb. 15 with #1 Comedy "Young Sheldon" at 8:00 PM and "Ghosts" at 8:30 PM, "So Help Me Todd" at 9:00 PM and an Encore Episode of "Tracker" at 10:00 PM

Friday's #1 Lineup "S.W.A.T.," "Fire Country" and "Blue Bloods" Returns Feb. 16 at 8:00 PM

"CSI: Vegas" Moves to Sundays at 10:00 PM Beginning Feb. 18 Following the Fourth Season Premiere of "The Equalizer" at 8:00 PM and "Tracker" in Its Regular Time Period at 9:00 PM

"Survivor" Returns with Two-Hour Episodes for the Premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 PM and the Second Episode on Wednesday, March 6 at 8:00 PM Followed by 90-Minute Episodes Throughout the Season

New Drama "Elsbeth" Premieres Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10:00 PM

"The Amazing Race" Returns with 90-Minute Episodes Beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 PM

CBS announced its premiere dates and rollout plan for its 2024 primetime schedule, which will launch immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Network will air original episodes of new and returning series beginning on Sunday evening and throughout the following week.

Previously announced legal drama MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, and POPPA'S HOUSE, a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., are currently planned to air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

The following is the schedule of premieres:

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

(FOLLOWING THE LIVE BROADCAST OF SUPER BOWL LVIII)

10:00-11:00 PM TRACKER (series premiere, estimated start time)

MONDAY, FEB. 12

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (21st season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI'I (third season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (sixth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (third season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (fifth season premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (third season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM TRACKER (premiere episode encore)

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (seventh season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (14th season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER (RTP*)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (third season premiere, NTP*)

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM TRACKER (second episode encore)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (46th season premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH (series premiere, RTP*)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (two-hour episode)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (return to 90-minute episodes)

9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (36th season premiere)