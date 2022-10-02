Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
CBS3 wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.

cbs-philadelphia-wins-multiple-mid-atlantic-emmys.jpg

CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.

The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.

Our photojournalist Brad Nau took home multiple Emmys.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.