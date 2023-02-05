CBS Pet Project: Praise your dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs love to be acknowledged for doing things right and it was proven in a study. Carol Erickson, animal advocate and also with the Pennsylvania SPCA, talked to Howard Monroe about the benefits of letting your four-legged friend know that they're a "good dog."

The study, Erickson references, mentions that warmer praise inevitably leads to better outcomes in the dog's behavior. She says that dogs who have experienced warmer treatment tend to interact more socially.

Erickson also mentions a speed dating event at the PSPCA Adoption Center in Philadelphia on several days in February when certain adoption fees will be waived.





Watch the full interview in the stream above.