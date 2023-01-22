CBS Pet Project: How a dog changes the way people see you
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's CBS Pet Project, Carol Erickson talks about how a dog may affect how a person is perceived on the street. The animal advocate is hereby referencing a study from the publication Psychology Today.
Researchers found that particularly men are perceived as less scary and dangerous when they walk a small dog. The study says the perceived danger increases with the size of the dog.
Researchers asked college-aged women about their level of perceived threat in different scenarios.
Watch the entire interview and many more findings from the study in the video stream above.
