CBS Pet Project: How a dog changes the way people see you

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS Pet Project: The calming effects of dogs
CBS Pet Project: The calming effects of dogs 04:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's CBS Pet Project, Carol Erickson talks about how a dog may affect how a person is perceived on the street. The animal advocate is hereby referencing a study from the publication Psychology Today.

Researchers found that particularly men are perceived as less scary and dangerous when they walk a small dog. The study says the perceived danger increases with the size of the dog.

Researchers asked college-aged women about their level of perceived threat in different scenarios.

Watch the entire interview and many more findings from the study in the video stream above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 1:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

