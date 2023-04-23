Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Pet Project: How to recognize your cat's biting, scratching habits

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS Pet Project: How to recognize your cat's biting, scratching habits
CBS Pet Project: How to recognize your cat's biting, scratching habits 05:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's CBS Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, talked about how to recognize the signs of your cat's biting and scratching habits.  

Erickson said cats don't bite or scratch out of nowhere. They do it out of instinct when they're upset or anxious enough to act out. 

Erickson said the best way to prevent this is to keep down your cat's anxiety level. 

"I have learned over my long life is the best way to stop a problem is to anticipate it in advance, and knowledge and experience can really help with that," Erickson said. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE

snapshot-4.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.