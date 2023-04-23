CBS Pet Project: How to recognize your cat's biting, scratching habits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's CBS Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, talked about how to recognize the signs of your cat's biting and scratching habits.

Erickson said cats don't bite or scratch out of nowhere. They do it out of instinct when they're upset or anxious enough to act out.

Erickson said the best way to prevent this is to keep down your cat's anxiety level.

"I have learned over my long life is the best way to stop a problem is to anticipate it in advance, and knowledge and experience can really help with that," Erickson said.

