2022 Mid-term Election: CBS News poll shows economy leading concern for likely voters in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're less than two months from the mid-term election and a new CBS News poll released Wednesday shows the economy is the leading concern for voters.

For months we've been watching commercials focusing on abortion rights and crime, but this new poll shows the top things people are worried about that affect their wallets.

"I think it's tough," voter Melissa Stadlmann said. "Gas prices, food prices, all of that."

All of that and then some.

At a time when the cost of everything is seemingly going up, a new CBS News poll shows voters are hoping whoever wins Pennsylvania's governors race, Josh Shapiro or Doug Mastriano, and the Senate race, John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz, focuses on their bottom line.

"Everyone needs the chance to be able to feed their kids and not have to worry about things like that or even senior citizens not having to worry about paying for medication or pay for food," voter Margo Staricco said.

The CBS News poll that was released Wednesday shows the economy and inflation as the most important issue for likely voters, it's followed by crime, election issues, guns and abortion.

Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices are making life difficult.

"I just feel like I'm running in a circle and I can't get a break," voter Alimatu Johnson said.

With control of the Senate likely hinging on Pennsylvania, some question the scope of legislators.

"I just don't think the Senate has too much influence on the economy to a point where that would swing my vote either way," voter Panayiotis Laskaridis said.

Among the biggest economic concerns for voters are gas prices and housing costs.