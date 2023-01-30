Watch: CBS News Philadelphia to launch stream-only newscast Monday morning

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're looking relive the Eagles' dominant NFC championship win, you're in luck. 

You can relive the Eagles' title game victory and the celebrations that took place all across the Delaware Valley on CBS News Philadelphia's new 7 a.m. streaming-only show on Monday. 

You can watch in the player above or on the CBS Philadelphia app. 

January 29, 2023

