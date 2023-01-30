Watch: CBS News Philadelphia to launch stream-only newscast Monday morning
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're looking relive the Eagles' dominant NFC championship win, you're in luck.
You can relive the Eagles' title game victory and the celebrations that took place all across the Delaware Valley on CBS News Philadelphia's new 7 a.m. streaming-only show on Monday.
You can watch in the player above or on the CBS Philadelphia app.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.