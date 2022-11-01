CBS Mornings shines light on stigma surrounding Tourette's

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tourette syndrome can manifest in many different ways. People living with Tourette's have recently taken pride in and agency over their disability by informing people on TikTok about what it is like to live with their condition.

CBS Mornings lead national correspondent David Begnaud talks about his life with Tourette syndrome in a CBS Mornings special. He also talks to three other people living with Tourette's.

"I got toe ticks. I got leg stretching tick, hand stretching, wrists, arm stretch. I got the huff, the sniff, the laughing tick. Heart blinking, throat clearing, face grimace. That's about all I can think of right now. New ones come and go. Luckily, I haven't had a new one in a while … shoulder slugging," Chris Elgin, a person living with Tourette syndrome, said.

Elgin is one of the people who will be featured in the CBS Mornings special on Wednesday.

Begnaud talks about his experience, especially his childhood, and how "kids are cruel (and) kids don't understand what Tourette's is."

Begnaud also says that growing up, nobody around him knew anybody with Tourette's which led to further stereotyping.

Now, CBS Mornings with the help of Begnaud wants to shine a light on the syndrome by featuring the stories of Chris Elgin, a TV reporter in Minneapolis and an accountant in Houston.

Begnaud hopes that awareness will help to de-stigmatize Tourette's.

Watch a preview including an interview with Begnaud in the video above.