CBS has a "special" treat for Super Bowl commercial fans

CBS to air "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades" on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is officially on!

While many people are excited to watch our Eagles soar to victory in Arizona, we do understand that not everyone watches the big game for the sake of the sport.

Some people are more interested in the pop culture, history-making Super Bowl commercials than the game itself.

There's no judgement here. There have been some real classics over the years.

But which ones would make the all-star team?

We'll have the answer for you when CBS presents "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades."

Our Natasha Brown caught up with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier ahead of Wednesday night's special.

Frazier knows the Super Bowl is more than a sports game, it's a pop culture moment.

"Sometimes we may forget the teams, we may forget the scores but we remember the commercial," said Frazier.

Between the Budweiser Clydesdales and Mean Joe Green for Coca-Cola, the advertising industry knows just how and when to strike viewers. But what is it that makes these commercials stick in our brain for years on end?

"I think that what makes these commercials great is either they have humor, or they touch your heart, or they make you think," Frazier said.

The CBS special will go back through the decades and highlight some fan favorites that truly made their mark in pop culture history such as the Doritos Time Machine or "Ok Boomer" for Sabra Hummus.

Catch "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades" Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS 3.