Catalytic converter thefts rising in Washington Twp: police

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Washington Township Police Department is warning residents to lock their doors after they claim there's a surge of catalytic converter thefts. Police say the thieves have been targeting a South Jersey community.

Washington Township police say they're looking for suspects captured on Ring Doorbell video. They claim the suspects have hit multiple neighborhoods throughout town.

"That's the scary part," Carol Rieske said. "You don't know what their next step is going to be."

Rieske lives in the Hunt Club and has for 35 years.

The condo complex was one of the many areas the alleged thieves targeted.

"It's a safe neighborhood," Rieske said. "I walk my dog four times a day, sometimes 10, 10:30 at night and we are never afraid, and I am not going to be afraid. If they want to get my catalytic converter, that's fine. Don't touch me, don't touch my dog."

Police said on social media that there will be more patrols in areas like Surrey Lake, Sawyers Creek, Heritage Valley, Sheffield Gate, Colts Neck and Berkshire Drive.

They're also reminding residents to lock their doors and let them know if they see anything suspicious.

"Well, I see a lot more outdoor lights on," Rieske said, "and I think that's what the cops are telling us to do, turn on all your lights."

Police say they are looking for an older silver BMW that is believed to be involved in the catalytic converters thefts.