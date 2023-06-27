Catalytic converter theft ring at TDI Towing in Philadelphia busted: DA

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County investigators want to hear from victims of catalytic-converter thefts for possible reimbursement after nearly a dozen arrests and several charges in a crime operation they say was worth millions.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked possible victims to call his office. Owners of cars with stolen catalytic converters may be reimbursed for repair costs. Ken Hein, the owner of Greenwood Automotive Specialists in Glenside, said those repairs can cost a lot.

"Just upset. Just can't believe it," Hein said.

That is how Hein described his customers, whose catalytic converters were stolen. He said many do not know they are victims, until after they are in the shop. Hein said repairs can cost $800 for domestic cars and at least $1,800 for imports.

"Because, you are going to have to replace all the way from the front, all the way to the back where it meets the muffler and the oxygen sensor," Hein said.

Weintraub said thieves sell the parts for the expensive and precious metals inside. He said the theft ring was based at TDI Towing in Port Richmond in Philadelphia. He said the business was paying a minimum of $10,000 a night to thieves selling stolen catalytic converters for a total of nearly $8.2 million over the last three years.

Weintraub showed police surveillance video he said was recorded just outside TDI.

"This is an example of a catalytic converter stolen so recently. That it was still too hot to handle," Weintraub said.

Ten people, a juvenile, and the company itself face charges.

"Actually, literally padlocked," Weintraub said of TDI. "No one can go in. No one can go out."

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said his department and other agencies will continue to work together on crimes like these.

"It's a good day when we can put all our resources together, work together, and make an arrest like this," Vanore said.

CBS News Philadelphia called TDI Towing for a response to the charges. We did not get that response. Someone answered, but then hung up the phone.