New Jersey animal shelter has adoption deal on cats and kittens this weekend

NJ animal shelter offers "buy one, get one" adoption special for kittens this weekend

Are you looking to adopt a kitten? Why not adopt it a friend as well? They could be best friends for life.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is offering a deal on kitten adoptions this weekend as it works to adopt out the over 600 cats and kittens currently there.

The shelter is holding a "kitten party" with buy one, get one adoptions for cats on Saturday, Oct. 5 to help get more cats into forever homes.

Executive Director Jessica Morrison joined CBS News Philadelphia live this morning to share more about the deal.

Marshmallow the kitten is one of hundreds currently at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

"We're really trying to reach out to the community and ask for their help so that we can get them into loving homes," Morrison said.

Saturday's event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advice for families considering adopting a kitten

Kittens can be a lot to handle and love to play.

"The best advice that we have is instead of adopting one, adopting two," Morrison said. "Kittens are a lot of fun and a lot of energy, and they really do well when they have a companion to play with."

Bringing a new cat home can be a little stressful for the cat at first, but Morrison recommends being patient and giving them time to grow accustomed to the new environment.

Meet other special guests: George, Queen

Jessica Morrison, executive director of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, holds George, a 3-month-old kitten available for adoption. CBS News Philadelphia

During our morning news shows, Morrison introduced us to multiple kittens available for adoption: George, Queen and Marshmallow. All three are around 3 months old.

Queen the kitten is available for adoption at the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. CBS News Philadelphia

If you can't adopt, the shelter is also in need of foster homes. Fostering helps clear space in the shelter for other cats in need.

You can also find adoptable pets on the shelter's website, SJRAS.org.