Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart leaves game early with "mid-body" injury

/ AP

Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2023 (AM) 02:13

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a "mid-body injury."

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven previous starts as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net seven minutes into a tie game with Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. More than two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers' training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice under his own power.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 9:19 PM EDT

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.