Police searching for 2 carjacking suspects that robbed 17-year-old boy in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are looking for two carjacking suspects who robbed a 17-year-old boy and stole his car in Chester County. Investigators say the car pictured below was used in the crime, which happened Monday evening in the Devon Square Shopping Center parking lot.

Police in Tredyffrin Township say two armed men entered his car, robbed him, then took the car.

The teen was not hurt.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:29 AM

