Police searching for suspects in carjacking of 64-year-old woman at Bucks County Wawa

Police in Bucks County searching for three people who carjacked woman at Wawa

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Falls Township are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects wanted for carjacking two people, including a 64-year-old woman early Thursday morning.

Officials say two men and one woman arrived at the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville just before 4 a.m. Thursday in a stolen 2009 Acura TSX that was carjacked from Trenton about 45 minutes earlier.

That's when police say the suspects attacked a 64-year-old woman as she was attempting to get into her gray 2017 Honda Civic. Officials say the victim was forcefully pulled from her vehicle and struck several times in the face.

The two male suspects fled back toward Trenton in the victim's car while the female suspect drove off in the stolen Acura.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Falls Township Police.