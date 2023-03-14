Philadelphia nonprofit Caring for Friends celebrates 50 years

Philadelphia nonprofit Caring for Friends donating meals to people in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Countless trays of food, endless boxes of produce and trucks full of donations, and millions of meals made -- all over the course of five decades.

At 82 years old, Arlene Urbanski has been part of Caring for Friends since the start -- for every one of its 50 years.

"It's really amazing because we started in a little trailer," Urbanski said. "And we grew and we grew."

Urbanski was one of the first volunteers recruited by her friend, Rita Ungaro-Schiavone.

Rita started the nonprofit out of her home in 1974.

With a mission of donating food, and meals to seniors, the homebound, and families in need.

"My husband and I have probably visited hundreds of people over the last 50 years," Urbanski said. "These people are really our family. It's more than just food."

The nonprofit was Rita's legacy. Her son shared more details.

Rita Ungaro-Schiavone founded Caring for Friends. CBS News Philadelphia

"She believed that no one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people," Vince Schiavone said. He is now Caring for Friends' chairman and CEO.

Since he was a little boy he's watched the organization grow exponentially.

"When mom was alive and running it, we were taking care of about 1,500 seniors. Now it's about 10,000," Schiavone said. "She was helping supply food for about 10 food cupboards, now we have 250 food cupboards as partners."

Not only do they deliver food to smaller food pantries from their warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia, but they also make meals on-site, including sandwiches for the homeless -- and 'snack bags' for those in need.

"In one way or another, we've fed about 300,000 people this year, and about 3 and a half million meals," he said.

"It was her purpose in life. She's an Italian mother, so she loves feeding people," Schiavone said.

Since she passed away six years ago, the impact of Rita's generosity has inspired thousands to volunteer, like Belinda Morton.

"I love it. [The clients] are so thankful," she said.

She picks up, and delivers meals.

"It's just a good feeling inside when you are helping someone who is in need. I mean we all are in need of something," Morton added.

For Arlene -- she and her husband will continue to help Caring for Friends for as long as they can.

"How long? When they put me in a box and send me over a bridge, or wherever they're gonna send me," Urbanski said. "We'll do this as long we're able, and that's up to God."

Their faith, heart for helping, and Rita's devotion -- all the motivation, they need.

"One person can make a difference. And she did," Urbanski said.

Caring for Friends is always looking for volunteers and any amount of time you're able to donate is welcome.