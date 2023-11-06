Watch CBS News
Northeast Philadelphia apartment building deemed safe after carbon monoxide scare; 1 taken to hospital

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia apartment building was deemed safe following a carbon monoxide scare on Monday night. 

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Benson Street. 

The four-story apartment building was evacuated, but now residents can return to their homes. 

One person was taken to the hospital. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 8:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

