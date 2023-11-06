Northeast Philadelphia apartment building deemed safe after carbon monoxide scare; 1 taken to hospital

Northeast Philadelphia apartments evacuated after carbon monoxide scare; 1 taken to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia apartment building was deemed safe following a carbon monoxide scare on Monday night.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Benson Street.

The four-story apartment building was evacuated, but now residents can return to their homes.

One person was taken to the hospital.