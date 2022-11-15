Carbon monoxide leak leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia

1 dead, more than dozen evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak at Southwest Philly apartment building

1 dead, more than dozen evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak at Southwest Philly apartment building

1 dead, more than dozen evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak at Southwest Philly apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man has died and more than a dozen people have been evacuated because of a carbon monoxide leak at a Southwest Philadelphia apartment building. It happened Tuesday at a complex on 48th Street and Chester Avenue.

Fire officials tell CBS Philadelphia a maintenance worker was on the scene of the complex responding to a heating issue.

At some point in time, medics were called to respond to a potential person who may have been sickened.

When fire officials arrived, they realized a male resident was deceased in a first-floor apartment.

Officials believe the death to be from carbon monoxide poisoning.

As soon as officials tested the levels within the building, they realized the levels were well above what should be safe. Evacuations then began for precautionary and safety reasons.

At least a dozen residents have been evacuated.

Officials say there are possibly more residents that could be displaced.

There are at least 40 mailboxes sitting in the front lobby of the apartment complex.

The residents are being held in SEPTA trolley cars to stay out of the cold.

The investigation is ongoing.