Philadelphia woman dies on I-95 after metal crashed through windshield: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old Philadelphia woman died driving on Interstate 95 after a large piece of metal debris crashed through her windshield, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

State Police identified the victim as Caramia Panichelli.

Panichelli was driving her 2014 Subaru Impreza on I-95 South near Columbus Boulevard on Monday around 4:45 p.m. when "metal pierced the driver side windshield of the Subaru and struck the victim which caused fatal injuries," State Police said.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Pa. State Police's Philadelphia station at 215-452-5216.