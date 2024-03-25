Wave of luxury car thefts in South Jersey has police on high alert

Police in New Jersey on high alert after multiple luxury car thefts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A wave of luxury car thefts in South Jersey has multiple police departments on high alert.

Investigators said just in the month of March, thieves broke into at least three homes in neighborhoods in Harrison Township, Washington Township, and Mantua and stole expensive cars.

Dr. Scott Hollander, of Harrison Township, said thieves broke into his house last Wednesday and stole his Range Rover.

He said his wife, who's nine months pregnant, heard the group rummage through their house and jolted him awake.

"[She] said, 'there are people in the house," and I'm startled, and I told her call 911, and I tried to grab something to defend myself," Hollander said. "My wife, she didn't go to sleep till 3:30-4 in the morning the day after. She's waiting for that time to pass. In her mind, it made her feel more comfortable."

Washington Township and Mantua Police both said similar burglaries occurred this month in their jurisdictions.

No arrests have been made in those cases.

Clive Wain is part of a company that recovers stolen vehicles, and he said some of the smartest ways to protect cars are low-tech solutions.

"Ironically, go back to some of the physical features that we saw from yesteryear such as steering locks, crook locks," Wain said.

Police say they found Hollander's car in Hillside, New Jersey, the same day it was stolen, and investigators said they've identified a potential suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, Hollander's family has already taken steps to fortify their home.

"It's an adjustment. You're not the same," Hollander said. "You're just not the same, you're not at the same peace, and you're now thinking about things you took for granted."