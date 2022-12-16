Police: Car thefts in Montgomery County may be linked to TikTok trend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Car thefts in Montgomery County are being linked to a TikTok trend. Police say people are doing show-and-tell videos on how to steal certain cars with the help of common household items.

Ever since this summer, videos have been circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms that teach young people how to steal Hyundais and Kias. Users then post a video of themselves going on a joyride in the stolen car.

Police say it's now happening in Norristown. The police there are working to track down the people they say are responsible for eight thefts or attempted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles between Dec. 5 and Dec. 14.

"People are posting on social media about basically the ease of stealing Kias and Hyundais, vehicle years 2014 to 2021," Norristown Police Department Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "They're breaking windows, they can break the steering column, they insert a USB cord, screwdriver and they're able to drive away because the vehicles were not equipped with an immobilizer."

"Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Lawless added, "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding the thefts of those make and brand cars."

Surveillance video shows one of the attempted thefts. Police describe that a car stops in the video in the middle of Arch Street where two people get out and shine a flashlight into a parked car.

"They were thwarted because the owners heard the noise outside and hit their alarms and scared them off," Lawless said.

A resident tells CBS Philadelphia someone stole his neighbor's Hyundai from her home on Freedley Street in the middle of the night.

"She was in shock, of course," the neighbor said.

Kia did not respond to a request for comment.

Still, Hyundai said in a statement: "We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas."

Police have this advice for these targeted car owners.

"They might want to look into getting a club to put on the steering wheel, an engine immobilizer that … a kill switch basically," Lawless said.

Police say they have a juvenile person of interest in connection with five of the eight cases.

In a statement, TikTok says it does not allow content that promotes criminal activities and removes videos that violate its guidelines.