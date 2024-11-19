1 person rescued after car plunges into Schuylkill River in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

Body found in Philadelphia driveway, SEPTA contract talks to continue this week, more news

Body found in Philadelphia driveway, SEPTA contract talks to continue this week, more news

Body found in Philadelphia driveway, SEPTA contract talks to continue this week, more news

Marine rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning after a car went down an embankment and plunged into the water.

The car went under around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

One person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no word on that person's condition or what led to the car falling into the river.