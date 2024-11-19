Watch CBS News
1 person rescued after car plunges into Schuylkill River in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Marine rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning after a car went down an embankment and plunged into the water.

The car went under around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

One person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no word on that person's condition or what led to the car falling into the river.

