1 person rescued after car plunges into Schuylkill River in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania
Marine rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning after a car went down an embankment and plunged into the water.
The car went under around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County dispatchers said.
One person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.
There was no word on that person's condition or what led to the car falling into the river.