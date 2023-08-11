Watch CBS News
Car hits home, another flips over in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, PA (CBS) -- A crash sent a car flying into a home in Quakertown on Friday.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene on the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Road.

quakertown-car-into-home-pennsylvania.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

In addition to the car that hit the house, you can see another car flipped over and landed on its roof.

We're working to find out what caused the crash.

We do know one person was flown to the hospital.

