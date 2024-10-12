Multiple cars on fire in Delaware parking area used for Apple-Scrapple Festival, state fire marshal say

A fire that spread to multiple cars in a parking area in Bridgeville, Delaware, Saturday afternoon is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the area in the 18000 block of Wesley Church Road with assisting agencies and found multiple cars on fire in the parking area for the Apple-Scrapple Festival.

The Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals arrived at the scene and determined the fire started with one car and then spread, causing damage to 13 more cars. The damage, estimated at $300,000, ranges from minor to severe, according to a news release.

There are no injuries reported and fire officials said there are currently no indicators of criminal activity involving the fire.

The fire remains under investigation and anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Sussex Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office at (302) 856-5600.