Car crashes into dirt bike, kills rider: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A collision between a Honda and a dirt bike in North Philadelphia ends fatally for the dirt bike rider. Authorities say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday at 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue.
The Honda driver was making a left turn from Rising Sun Avenue onto Bristol Street when the driver struck a dirt bike with two people on it, police say.
The 23-year-old rider of the dirt bike sustained a skull fracture and multiple bodily injuries. The 21-year-old passenger suffered a broken wrist.
Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the 23-year-old dirt bike rider was pronounced dead just before midnight, authorities say.
The investigation remains ongoing.
