Car crashes into construction vehicle, catches fire on I-95 near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A vehicle catches fire on I-95 near Wilmington Tuesday morning. Delaware Department of Transportation says a vehicle crashed into a construction truck and then caught fire around 6:15 a.m.
The accident happened on the southbound side of I-95 in the area of Route 202.
As a result of the crash, I-95 southbound south of 202 will be closed, along with 202 southbound onto I-95 southbound.
Roadways are expected to be closed for several hours as police units work to investigate and clear the scene.
