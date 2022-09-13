Watch CBS News
Car crashes into construction vehicle, catches fire on I-95 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A vehicle catches fire on I-95 near Wilmington Tuesday morning. Delaware Department of Transportation says a vehicle crashed into a construction truck and then caught fire around 6:15 a.m.

The accident happened on the southbound side of I-95 in the area of Route 202.

As a result of the crash, I-95 southbound south of 202 will be closed, along with 202 southbound onto I-95 southbound.

Roadways are expected to be closed for several hours as police units work to investigate and clear the scene.

September 13, 2022

